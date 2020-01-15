Global  

Elizabeth Warren Accused Bernie Sanders Of Calling Her A 'Liar On National TV'

Elizabeth Warren Accused Bernie Sanders Of Calling Her A 'Liar On National TV'WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Elizabeth Warren told Bernie Sanders he called her a liar on national TV

Elizabeth Warren told Bernie Sanders he called her a liar on national TVSanders disputed that claim before and during the debate but Warren insists it's true. ;
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •NPRSeattle TimesCBS NewsUSATODAY.com


Bernie Campaign Manager Gives Sanders Side of Tense Viral Post-Debate Moment with Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir gave his candidate’s side of the tense post-debate...
Mediaite - Published


Elizabeth Warren confronts Bernie Sanders [Video]Elizabeth Warren confronts Bernie Sanders

At the debate, Warren accused Bernie of accusing her of being a liar.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Sanders admits canvass script had points attacking Democratic opponents [Video]Sanders admits canvass script had points attacking Democratic opponents

Three Bernie Sanders campaign officials confirmed rumors of handing out talking points attacking Elizabeth Warren. They said these points were passed out to teams in at least two early voting states...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

