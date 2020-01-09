Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein's legal team ask to move trial location

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein's legal team ask to move trial location

Harvey Weinstein's legal team ask to move trial location

Harvey Weinstein's legal team have produced an 87-page motion asking the judge for his trial to be moved away from Manhattan,
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein's Team Says L.A. Case, NY Judge Screwed Up His Trial

Harvey Weinstein has no shot at a fair trial in his NYC criminal case due to a tainted jury pool ......
TMZ.com - Published

Harvey Weinstein trial judge denies defense team's request that he recuse himself

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial judge refused to recuse himself despite defense motion, saying he...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

22% Are "Not Sure If" Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes [Video]22% Are "Not Sure If" Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes

22% of American adults are unsure about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

22% Are 'Not Sure If' Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes [Video]22% Are "Not Sure If" Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes

22% of American adults are unsure about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. They are not convinced he committed any sex crimes, according to Business Insider. Weinstein currently faces..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.