Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harry makes first official appearance since decision to quit

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Harry makes first official appearance since decision to quit

Harry makes first official appearance since decision to quit

The Duke of Sussex watches children play rugby league in the garden of Buckingham Palace as he hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw.

The event was the first public engagement Harry has carried out since he and his wife Meghan quit as senior royals, triggering a major crisis for the monarchy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megxit: Meghan Makes First Public Appearance In Canada [Video]Megxit: Meghan Makes First Public Appearance In Canada

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since announcing her and her husband's plan to leave the crown. \ According to CNN, Markel visited a women's center in Vancouver. Meghan..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Megxit: Meghan makes first public appearance in Canada [Video]Megxit: Meghan makes first public appearance in Canada

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since announcing her and her husband&apos;s plan to leave the crown.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.