Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

Virginia Gov. Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Gun Rights Rally

The state of emergency bans firearms and other weapons from the Virginia State Capitol grounds.
Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Gun Rally

Gov. Ralph Northam said there had been credible threats of violence ahead of a rally that was...
NYTimes.com - Published

Northam declares state of emergency ahead of gun rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he was declaring a state...
Seattle Times - Published


mlhcromwell16

🇺🇸🌴🌞DepMo🌹🇺🇸 RT @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y: I have checked with all law enforcement agencies that would have "credibility threat information" outside of Virginia an… 4 seconds ago

OGSmoney

WW3 gonna be lit RT @vicenews: BREAKING: Virginia declares state of emergency after armed militias threaten to storm the capitol. https://t.co/JByTrZEdvG 10 seconds ago

marine7494

Marine7494 BREAKING: Virginia Declares State of Emergency https://t.co/GJTn0PMQPp via @YouTube 14 seconds ago

AkaElga

akaElga RT @Catmandu50: Northam Declares State Of Emergency In Virginia Because "Armed Militia Groups Plan To Storm The Capitol" https://t.co/fhdz… 14 seconds ago

LarryPotter2016

Larry Potter #Virginia Governor Declares #StateOfEmergency FOLLOWING #Militia #Threats Over #Gun #Reforms https://t.co/u2ZISAhpk6 27 seconds ago

Rick_Ingersoll

✝️ USS Ingersoll 🇺🇸 Why not make it a "Gun Free Zone"? #GunFreeZone We all know how well [#sarcasm] that works! NPR: Virginia Governor… https://t.co/NPjtsXEVlD 32 seconds ago

Scimitar_98

Lee MacDonald♥️🇺🇲💯% RT @united__UK: Northam Declares State Of Emergency In Virginia Because "Armed Militia Groups Plan To Storm The Capitol" | Zero Hedge https… 32 seconds ago

JohnMic25959174

JohnMichaelBonadonna RT @Thom9889: How in the***did this man get elected Virginia? 🤷‍♂️ What were you thinking? 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/olLoE7Kooh 44 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol [Video]Virginia Gov. Northam Declares State Of Emergency, Says Threats Of Violence Possible At State Capitol

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday's demonstration at the Virginia State Capitol.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published

Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville [Video]Virginia Governor to Ban Guns from Capitol Grounds Ahead of Rally: We Don`t Want Another Charlottesville

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will declare a temporary emergency ban on all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square Friday through Tuesday ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

Credit: WTVR     Duration: 02:09Published

