Klinsmann: My coaching licence is valid

Hertha Berlin manager Jurgen Klinsmann insists he does have the correct paperwork for his coaching licence but is currently unable to access it, as he faces the prospect of being banned from the bench for Sunday's game against Bayern Munich.
