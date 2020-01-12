Global  

Cynthia Erivo promotes diversity following controversial Stephen King tweet

Cynthia Erivo promotes diversity following controversial Stephen King tweet

Cynthia Erivo promotes diversity following controversial Stephen King tweet

Harriet star Cynthia Erivo is insisting people of colour be given a "fair shot" in the wake of controversial comments made by Stephen King on diversity.
Cynthia Erivo Vows to Fight for Change in the Wake of Stephen King's Diversity Tweets

During a Television Critics Association panel for 'The Outsider', the 'Harriet' star makes a point on...
