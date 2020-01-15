Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter

2020 is already proving to be a dramatic year for the Duchess of Sussex and it could get even more so, as Meghan could face her her father Thomas Markle in court.

Last October, Meghan began legal action against the Mail on Sunday tabloid.

Her lawyers described the publication of a letter to her father as part of a quote, "campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband." In a statement at the time, husband Prince Harry called the coverage of his wife by the British press "bullying.'' The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (January 15) that Markle was prepared to testify against his daughter.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan was not immediately available for comment.

The legal drama comes after Queen Elizabeth reluctantly agreed on Monday (January 13) to Harry and Meghan's request to step back from their senior royal roles, allowing them to split their time between Canada and Britain and become financially independent.

Meghan is currently in Canada with the couple's baby son Archie.