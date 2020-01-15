Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter

Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter

A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, will use evidence from her father Thomas Markle, in a court battle over its publication of a private letter from the royal to him, it has said in legal documents.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter

2020 is already proving to be a dramatic year for the Duchess of Sussex and it could get even more so, as Meghan could face her her father Thomas Markle in court.

Last October, Meghan began legal action against the Mail on Sunday tabloid.

Her lawyers described the publication of a letter to her father as part of a quote, "campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband." In a statement at the time, husband Prince Harry called the coverage of his wife by the British press "bullying.'' The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday (January 15) that Markle was prepared to testify against his daughter.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan was not immediately available for comment.

The legal drama comes after Queen Elizabeth reluctantly agreed on Monday (January 13) to Harry and Meghan's request to step back from their senior royal roles, allowing them to split their time between Canada and Britain and become financially independent.

Meghan is currently in Canada with the couple's baby son Archie.



Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle could face father Thomas Markle in London court over publication of letter

Meghan Markle could face father Thomas Markle in London court over publication of letterLONDON: A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, will use...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersTamworth HeraldFOXNews.com


Documents suggest Thomas Markle to testify in Meghan lawsuit

LONDON (AP) — The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex could be called as a defense...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court [Video]Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court, According to CNN, the potential legal battle would center around her treatment in the UK..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Meghan Markle's father may testify against her in court [Video]Meghan Markle's father may testify against her in court

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court,

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.