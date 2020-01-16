Global  

Sanjay Raut retracts Indira Gandhi & Karim Lala remark, clarifies his stand

Sanjay Raut retracts Indira Gandhi & Karim Lala remark, clarifies his stand

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has withdrawn his controversial comments against former prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying she used to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala.

“Our friends from Congress need not feel hurt.
