Sara, Kartik's 'Love Aaj Kal' first poster out

Love Aaj Kal is back with the new generation and the first poster featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik...

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first poster of...

Mumbai Press New post: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ first poster out https://t.co/UifEP7S9XW 1 hour ago

#Saif 2.0 🇮🇳 RT @mid_day : As the first poster of #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan 's #LoveAajKal drops on social media, fans pick which poster is better be… 1 hour ago

✨ RT @pinkvilla : #LoveAajKal FIRST Poster: #SaraAliKhan & #KartikAaryan are lost in love & announce the trailer release date https://t.co/oQH… 1 hour ago

Zoeveer RT @htshowbiz : #LoveAajKal first poster: #SaraAliKhan , #KartikAaryan are Zoe and Veer caught in a ‘whirlwind wonderland’. See pic @TheAarya … 34 minutes ago