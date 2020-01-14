Tesla seeks shift from 'Made in China' to 'Designed in China'

Tesla's investment in China is shifting up another gear The American electric car maker plans to open a design and research center in the country to make what it calls "Chinese-style" vehicles.

The news was posted on Tesla's official WeChat account, to recruit designers, as well as other roles.

It said, CEO Elon Musk wants to achieve a shift from 'Made in China' to 'Designed in China' The deadline is listed as February 1st, but the advert doesn't reveal the center's location.

Tesla's first factory outside the U.S. is in the eastern city of Shanghai and it started delivering China-made Model 3 vehicles this month.

Last week, Musk launched a Model Y electric SUV program at the $2 billion factory, with an on-stage dance that somewhat caused something of an online storm.

The same week, Tesla's stock market value hit nearly $89 billion eclipsing General Motors and Ford's combined values for the first time.

The stock move was fueled by a surprise third-quarter profit, progress at the new China factory and better-than-expected fourth-quarter deliveries.