J&K: Major terror plot busted ahead of Republic Day | OneIndia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:19s - Published J&K: Major terror plot busted ahead of Republic Day | OneIndia News Major JeM terror plot busted ahead of Republic Day, Bru refugees to permanently settle in Tripura, SC dismisses review petitions in AGR case, MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours, India will invite Pak PM for SCO summit, Foreign ministry hopes Pak gets message after UNSC snub, Amit Shah clarifies Nitish Kumar to lead Bihar campaigns, Tihar seeks new date for Nirbhaya convicts execution, General Bipin Rawat says terror should be tackled like US did after 9/11 and more news #ThankYouDhoni #MSDhoni #BCCI #KarimLala

