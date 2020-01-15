Whitney Houston And Biggie Among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Late superstar Whitney Houston and 5 other artists and bands made the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee list.

Reuters reports the group represents a wide range of musical genres, including pop, electronica, and rap.

The Doobie Brothers and T.Rex will be joining the other inductees in the 35th annual ceremony.

1980s techno rockers Depeche Mode, and murdered hip-hop artist The Notorious B.I.G.

Will also join the group.