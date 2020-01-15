Global  

Whitney Houston And Biggie Among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Late superstar Whitney Houston and 5 other artists and bands made the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee list.

Reuters reports the group represents a wide range of musical genres, including pop, electronica, and rap.

The Doobie Brothers and T.Rex will be joining the other inductees in the 35th annual ceremony.

1980s techno rockers Depeche Mode, and murdered hip-hop artist The Notorious B.I.G.

Will also join the group.
Whitney Houston, Biggie among Rock Hall of Fame inductees

Pop icon Whitney Houston and rapper The Notorious B.I.G. are among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsJerusalem PostJust JaredThe WrapNPRUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesCBC.caFOXNews.comCBS 2PinkNews


The 2020 Rock Hall inductees are: Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Doobie Brothers and more

First-time nominees Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers and T-Rex lead the 2020...
USATODAY.com - Published


muchene_

Muchene Kenya Whitney Houston, Biggie among Rock Hall of Fame inductees *** Latest News Updates 3 hours ago

shanteran

Shan Teran Whitney Houston, Biggie Among Rock Hall Of Fame Inductees https://t.co/DlXEd3lnK9 13 hours ago

seenowtv

SeenowTV Whitney Houston, Biggie Among Rock Hall Of Fame Inductees https://t.co/bjV8rq5uC3 https://t.co/9tQOIpu2WE 13 hours ago

seeisosimmy

Siseko RT @TheCitizen_News: Whitney Houston, Biggie among Rock Hall of Fame inductees https://t.co/MJLeVMWIM3 15 hours ago

DannyT_UG

Danny T RT @dailynation: Whitney Houston, Biggie among Rock Hall of Fame inductees https://t.co/i3or8dokXo 15 hours ago

dailynation

Daily Nation Whitney Houston, Biggie among Rock Hall of Fame inductees https://t.co/i3or8dokXo 16 hours ago

summedupkenya

News SummedUp Kenya Whitney Houston, Biggie among Rock Hall of Fame inductees https://t.co/5aYwFzYQYH 17 hours ago

mjsentertain

Journal Sentinel Entertainment Whitney Houston, Biggie and Nine Inch Nails will enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Dave Matthews Band… https://t.co/Y1q0UMrD9u 17 hours ago


Whitney Houston & Notorious B.I.G Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame [Video]Whitney Houston & Notorious B.I.G Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

New York’s HOT 97 radio personality Peter Rosenberg discusses with Tamron Hall the additions of Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published

WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dead at 75 [Video]WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dead at 75

WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dead at 75 75-year-old professional wrestler Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson died on Jan. 15, 2020. WWE confirmed his death in a statement, saying they were “saddened” by the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

