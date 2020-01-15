Florida Agrees To Purchase 20,000 Acres Of Everglades To Safeguard It From Oil Drilling

The state of Florida has reached a land deal with a private real estate firm.

The agreement centers around the state agreeing to buy a large swath of sensitive wetlands.

The land is located in the heart of the Everglades and is considered environmentally at risk.

According to Reuters, the sale will spare the tract of land from oil drilling.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the sunshine state had agreed to purchase 20,000 acres of land on Wednesday.

If consummated, the deal would mark the largest wetlands acquisition by the state in a decade.

The tract of wetlands represents a critical remaining remnant of the original Everglades.