The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record
GISS Director
Gavin Schmidt Scientists have attributed the findings
to human-made climate change.
Many of last year’s natural disasters, including
Hurricane Dorian and the Australian bushfires,
have also been tied to global warming.
A new study published in
'Advances in Atmospheric Sciences'
also found that the world's oceans
reached their warmest in 2019.