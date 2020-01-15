The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record

The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record 2019 was the world’s second hottest year, coming in after 2016.

GISS Director Gavin Schmidt Scientists have attributed the findings to human-made climate change.

Many of last year’s natural disasters, including Hurricane Dorian and the Australian bushfires, have also been tied to global warming.

A new study published in 'Advances in Atmospheric Sciences' also found that the world's oceans reached their warmest in 2019.