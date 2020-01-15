Global  

The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record

The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record 2019 was the world’s second hottest year, coming in after 2016.

GISS Director Gavin Schmidt Scientists have attributed the findings to human-made climate change.

Many of last year’s natural disasters, including Hurricane Dorian and the Australian bushfires, have also been tied to global warming.

A new study published in 'Advances in Atmospheric Sciences' also found that the world's oceans reached their warmest in 2019.
Recent related news from verified sources

Climate change: Last decade confirmed as warmest on record

Global data from three agencies also shows that 2019 was the second warmest year since 1850.
BBC News - Published

Earth just had its hottest decade on record

Last year was the second warmest year on record, according to an annual report from NOAA and NASA.
CBS News - Published


kendallmilhorat

𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐭𝐡 RT @NASAEarth: 2019 was the second hottest 🌡 year and the last decade was the warmest decade on record. The global average temperature was… 53 seconds ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Climate change: Last decade confirmed as warmest on record: Global data from three agencies also shows that 2019 was the... htt… 5 minutes ago

SensCommunPeu

brian commonsense RT @eloarefab: Here is the BIG climate news from the Met Office and BBC. In all the climate claptrap, something is missing (apart from the… 7 minutes ago

SDHomesForSale

NorthCounty San Diego Home Sales guess it's safe to call it global warming: Climate change: Last decade confirmed as warmest on record ... NASA https://t.co/ju3NcYdw6N 8 minutes ago

Judetwine

gardachar RT @BuzzFeedNews: Last year was the world's second-warmest year, capping off the hottest decade on record, according to experts at NOAA and… 11 minutes ago


NASA, NOAA Find 2019 Was Second Warmest Year on Record [Video]NASA, NOAA Find 2019 Was Second Warmest Year on Record

NASA and NOAA analyses found that global surface temperatures in 2019 were the second warmest since we started keeping track in 1880, with the last decade being the warmest on record.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published

Newly Released Climate Report Finds Last Decade Was World's Hottest On Record [Video]Newly Released Climate Report Finds Last Decade Was World's Hottest On Record

CBS4’s Tom Hanson shares the details of the report from NASA and the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:24Published

