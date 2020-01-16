Global  

Hottest Decade On Record

2019 was the second-hottest year in recorded history according to the latest climate data.
After hottest decade on record, UN warns of 'much extreme' weather ahead

*Geneva:* The past decade has been the hottest on record, the UN said Wednesday, warning that the...
The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record [Video]The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record

The Last Decade Was the Warmest on Record 2019 was the world’s second hottest year, coming in after 2016. GISS Director Gavin Schmidt Scientists have attributed the findings to human-made climate..

Newly Released Climate Report Finds Last Decade Was World's Hottest On Record [Video]Newly Released Climate Report Finds Last Decade Was World's Hottest On Record

CBS4’s Tom Hanson shares the details of the report from NASA and the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration.

