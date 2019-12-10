Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watchdog: Trump Broke The Law On Ukraine

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Watchdog: Trump Broke The Law On Ukraine

Watchdog: Trump Broke The Law On Ukraine

A federal watchdog determined President Donald Trump’s administration broke the law after they withheld military aid to Ukraine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Broke The Law In Freezing Ukraine Funds, Watchdog Report Concludes

The Government Accountability Office opined on Thursday that the Trump administration's actions in...
NPR - Published Also reported by •euronewsCBS News


U.S. watchdog says Trump administration violated law by withholding Ukraine aid

The Trump administration violated federal law last year by withholding security aid for Ukraine that...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraNYTimes.comUSATODAY.comeuronewsFOXNews.comMarketWatch



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment [Video]Pelosi: Trump 'gave us no choice' on impeachment

House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has opened debate on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, arguing that his actions have left legislators with "no choice" but to act. Ms Pelosi said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Dems Announce 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump [Video]Dems Announce 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Dems Announce 2 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump. The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were announced by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Tuesday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.