Dog rescued from Taal Island after volcanic eruption

Members of PETA rescue a dog, named Palakitik, after she was trapped on the Taal Island in the Philippines following the recent volcano eruption.

When PETA’s rescue team finally stepped onto Taal island today, team members called out to her, not knowing whether she was dead or alive.

To their amazement and relief, she came running up through the ash, overjoyed to see friendly faces.