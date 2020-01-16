Global  

Dog rescued from Taal Island after volcanic eruption

Members of PETA rescue a dog, named Palakitik, after she was trapped on the Taal Island in the Philippines following the recent volcano eruption.

When PETA’s rescue team finally stepped onto Taal island today, team members called out to her, not knowing whether she was dead or alive.

To their amazement and relief, she came running up through the ash, overjoyed to see friendly faces.
Volcano’s quakes and cracks send more people fleeing in Philippines

Volcano’s quakes and cracks send more people fleeing in PhilippinesA volcano in the Philippines has sent more plumes of ash into the air and shuddered continuously with...
WorldNews - Published


Satellite images show Philippines Taal volcano erupting [Video]Satellite images show Philippines Taal volcano erupting

TALISAY, PHILIPPINES — The eruption of Taal volcano in the Philippines was so big that it was visible from space. Japanese satellite Himawari-8 captured a series of images from space showing..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published

Residents rescue horses stranded after Philippines volcano eruption [Video]Residents rescue horses stranded after Philippines volcano eruption

Local residents continue going in and out of the Philippines' Taal Volcano island to rescue some of the animals that survived the eruption on January 12. Volunteers use boats across the lake to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:18Published

