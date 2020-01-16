Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukraine Launches Investigation Into Possible Yovanovitch Surveillance

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Ukraine Launches Investigation Into Possible Yovanovitch Surveillance

Ukraine Launches Investigation Into Possible Yovanovitch Surveillance

The investigation follows the release of photos, text messages and notes handed over to the House Intelligence Committee by Lev Parnas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment: Ukraine launches investigation into 'spying' on former ambassador by US president's associates

Ukraine has opened a criminal case into possible illegal surveillance of former US ambassador Marie...
Independent - Published

Ukraine launches probe over whether US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was tracked

Ukraine launches investigation into claims U.S. Amb. Marie Yovanovitch was placed under surveillance...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeslieH16067628

Leslie Hyde RT @mayawiley: So not quite the investigation #Trump & #Giuliani wanted: Ukraine launches probe into alleged surveillance of former U.S. e… 7 seconds ago

tbpeace4all

[email protected] RT @TheRynheart: ‘Ukraine launches criminal investigation into alleged surveillance of US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’ (Essentially an in… 38 seconds ago

jfyfe

jfyfe RT @aliasvaughn: BREAKING Ukraine has begun criminal investigations into the possibly illegal surveillance of former U.S. ambassador Marie… 39 seconds ago

rj_layton

ratpuff | pooh bear GOP: Trump just wanted Ukraine to investigate corruption! Ukraine: *launches investigation into Trump henchmen doi… https://t.co/ryWMLxqoaQ 3 minutes ago

TheIndigoSpirit

The Indigo Spirit 🏳️‍🌈 RT @thehill: Ukraine launches criminal investigation into alleged threats against former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch https://t.co/oP9oe… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ukraine Opens Probe Into Illegal Surveillance [Video]Ukraine Opens Probe Into Illegal Surveillance

Ukrainian police have opened an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch before her removal.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published

Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled [Video]Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled

Ukraine&apos;s interior ministry announced an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of the then American ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, following messages contained in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.