Ukraine Launches Investigation Into Possible Yovanovitch Surveillance

The investigation follows the release of photos, text messages and notes handed over to the House Intelligence Committee by Lev Parnas.

Ukraine launches investigation into claims U.S. Amb. Marie Yovanovitch was placed under surveillance...

Ukraine has opened a criminal case into possible illegal surveillance of former US ambassador Marie...

The Indigo Spirit 🏳️‍🌈 RT @thehill : Ukraine launches criminal investigation into alleged threats against former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch https://t.co/oP9oe… 4 minutes ago

ratpuff | pooh bear GOP: Trump just wanted Ukraine to investigate corruption! Ukraine: *launches investigation into Trump henchmen doi… https://t.co/ryWMLxqoaQ 3 minutes ago

jfyfe RT @aliasvaughn : BREAKING Ukraine has begun criminal investigations into the possibly illegal surveillance of former U.S. ambassador Marie… 39 seconds ago

[email protected] RT @TheRynheart : ‘Ukraine launches criminal investigation into alleged surveillance of US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’ (Essentially an in… 38 seconds ago

Leslie Hyde RT @mayawiley : So not quite the investigation #Trump & #Giuliani wanted: Ukraine launches probe into alleged surveillance of former U.S. e… 7 seconds ago