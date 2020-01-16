Global  

Raw Video: Speaker Pelosi Calls Facebook 'Shameful'

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
In her first news conference since signing the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Facebook, calling the social media giant "accomplices for misleading the American people with money from God-knows where." (1/16/20)
