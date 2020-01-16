Raw Video: Speaker Pelosi Calls Facebook 'Shameful' 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:33s - Published Raw Video: Speaker Pelosi Calls Facebook 'Shameful' In her first news conference since signing the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Facebook, calling the social media giant "accomplices for misleading the American people with money from God-knows where." (1/16/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Nancy Pelosi: Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Shameful’ House Speaker Nancy Pelos says she believes Facebook doesn’t “care about the truth,” is complicit in “misleading the American people” and only wants “tax cuts and no antitrust action.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:32Published now Pelosi, citing report, says Trump admin broke law U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:09Published 1 hour ago