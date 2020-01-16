Malaysian tourists reduced to tears after hearing from families during internet blackout in Kashmir

Footage, recorded on Wednesday (January 15), shows Malaysian tourists at a government-run media centre become emotional when connecting with their families after five days without internet in Kashmir Valley and cancellation of flights due to heavy snowfall.

"We were supposed to fly back to Delhi today (Wednesday) but due to cancellation of flights, we got stuck here in Srinagar for another day or two," the tourists said.

Internet services have remained suspended in the Kashmir valley since August 5.

The government-run Media Facilitation Centre is the sole facility for accessing the internet.

On Friday (January 10), the Supreme Court of India, requested the Indian central government to review the suspension of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

Five days after the Supreme Court ruling, the Jammu and Kashmir administration are yet to restore internet in the Valley.