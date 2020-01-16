Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"Dolittle" Is A Disaster

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
'Dolittle' Is A Disaster

"Dolittle" Is A Disaster

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Dr. Dolittle in "Dolittle." The movie is out.

According to the Washington Post, it's being called the first worst film of 2020.

"It is anti-cinema … a calamity for the ages.” — Bilge Ebiri, Vulture "Flatulence is involved — the whole exercise feels utterly lifeless, and a conspicuous waste of time and, given the special effects, what looks like a ridiculous amount of money.” — Brian Lowry, CNN “There really is no excuse for the harm done to Downey." — Peter Travers, Rolling Stone “The movie is shockingly unfunny, largely boring, and a waste of talent ... it may set a new record in that regard.” — Germain Lussier, i09
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

djemal_ua

djemal ua The Ghastly Disaster of Dolittle https://t.co/yKbkKElCo8 #books #writingcommunity #writer #review #creativity… https://t.co/a5ZvaKx84U 55 minutes ago

paulvieira

Paul Vieira RT @ethanwsj: Surprisingly, the screenwriter behind 'Traffic' and 'Syriana' didn't include many fart jokes in his original cut of 'Dolittle… 1 hour ago

dinsmore_steele

dinsmore/steele Universal Pictures made efforts late in the filmmaking process to try to ensure a return on the $175 million it inv… https://t.co/evs6271K9X 1 hour ago

ethanwsj

Ethan Smith Surprisingly, the screenwriter behind 'Traffic' and 'Syriana' didn't include many fart jokes in his original cut of… https://t.co/Pry0kqpRtL 1 hour ago

HouseofGlib

Allan Mott: Now Containing Zero Chill Of the films documented (which also include IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT, GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER, THE GRADUATE an… https://t.co/VraJ37oqB1 1 hour ago

markchisnell

Mark Chisnell The Ghastly Disaster of Dolittle https://t.co/eamorFA1Wf via TheAtlantic 2 hours ago

jruthkelly

J. Ruth Kelly The Ghastly Disaster of Dolittle https://t.co/dLd02bPROt via @TheAtlantic https://t.co/Hcx51tU1gG 3 hours ago

LittleLuke1

Luke Thorne Doctor Dolittle (1967) - the original adaptation of the children's story is a musical that is saved from disaster d… https://t.co/tfoBjHUIgX 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

"Dolittle" is a disaster [Video]"Dolittle" is a disaster

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Dr. Dolittle in &quot;Dolittle.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.