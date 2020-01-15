Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Nicolas Cage thinks 'Marriage Story should be required viewing for anyone considering divorce'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Nicolas Cage thinks 'Marriage Story should be required viewing for anyone considering divorce'

Nicolas Cage thinks 'Marriage Story should be required viewing for anyone considering divorce'

Nicolas Cage has urged those considering getting a divorce to watch Noah Baumbach's Oscar-nominated movie Marriage Story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv: EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage on his new movie "Color Out of Space," plus why he thinks "Marriage Story" is such an important film.… 14 hours ago

extratv

ExtraTV EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Cage on his new movie "Color Out of Space," plus why he thinks "Marriage Story" is such an impor… https://t.co/7k9XVoFmXk 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicolas Cage's Best And Worst Movies [Video]Nicolas Cage's Best And Worst Movies

Nicolas Cage is an iconic actor known for films like &quot;National Treasure&quot; and &quot;Face/Off&quot;.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Nicolas Cage's Best And Worst Movies [Video]Nicolas Cage's Best And Worst Movies

Nicolas Cage is an iconic actor known for films like "National Treasure" and "Face/Off". Business Insider ranked Cage's best films according to critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. His top 3 rated..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.