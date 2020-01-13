Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors

The original pool of 146 people considered as jurors in the sexual assault trial of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dropped to 63 on Thursday, including the removal of 24-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Katie Johnston reports.
Harvey Weinstein trial: model Gigi Hadid nixed as potential juror

The cast of potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial narrowed once again Thursday, including...
CBC.ca - Published

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Among Possible Jurors For Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •SifyFOXNews.comTMZ.com



Kjwalsh_news

Kelsey Walsh RT @GMA: Supermodel Gigi Hadid was officially dismissed from jury selection in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial. https://… 4 minutes ago

bryon_gilmore

Bryon Gilmore RT @cnnbrk: Supermodel Gigi Hadid was dismissed from the jury pool in the Harvey Weinstein trial https://t.co/aYNeyp0pwO https://t.co/bk2jl… 6 minutes ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors… https://t.co/bJn5Wlj0zo 15 minutes ago

angeleyes0013

cjzeledon RT @ABCWorldNews: Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Thursday was officially dismissed from jury selection in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual as… 42 minutes ago

olemolyee

Ronald Walsh 💙 RT @SkyNews: Supermodel Gigi Hadid will not be one of the jurors in Harvey Weinstein's trial after she was cut from the list https://t.co/c… 49 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Supermodel Gigi Hadid will not be one of the jurors in Harvey Weinstein's trial after she was cut from the list https://t.co/QJ6vQdT0Xl 57 minutes ago

Jerickaduncan

Jericka Duncan RT @cassgtv: still no news on the change of venue issue, we started the day with 120 potential jurors. And supermodel @GiGiHadid has also b… 1 hour ago

cassgtv

Cassandra Gauthier still no news on the change of venue issue, we started the day with 120 potential jurors. And supermodel @GiGiHadid… https://t.co/bouxZploPy 1 hour ago


Yeah...No: Court rules on Gigi Hadid as juror in Weinstein trial [Video]Yeah...No: Court rules on Gigi Hadid as juror in Weinstein trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid won&apos;t be sitting for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein&apos;s NYC rape trial after all.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Yeah...No: Court Rules On Gigi Hadid As Juror In Weinstein Trial [Video]Yeah...No: Court Rules On Gigi Hadid As Juror In Weinstein Trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid won't be sitting for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape trial after all. Hadid was summoned as a potential juror, but was dismissed "minutes after arriving" at Manhattan..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

