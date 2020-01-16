Global  

3 suspected white supremacists on federal gun charges, FBI says

3 suspected white supremacists on federal gun charges, FBI says

Three men, allegedly linked with a racially-motivated extremist group known as "The Base," are facing federal firearms and alien-related charges.

Katie Johnston reports.
FBI arrests 3 suspected white supremacists on gun charges

The men were carrying firearms and were believed to be heading toward Richmond, the site of a pro-gun...
