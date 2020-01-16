Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer

Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer Lovato confirmed her involvement in an Instagram post.

Demi Lovato, via Instagram Super Bowl LIV will be held in Miami next month on February 2.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are scheduled to perform the halftime show.

Before the big game, Lovato will also sing at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26.

The Grammys will be her first live performance since 2018, the year she was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose.

Lovato has since returned to the public spotlight and been open about her addiction battles and rehab stint.