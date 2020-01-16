Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam Talk ‘The Gentlemen’, Harry & Meghan Bombshell

If you loved “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch”, you’re going to love director Guy Ritchie’s return to gangster films in “The Gentlemen”.

Starring Matthew McConaughey and a bunch of Brits that include Hugh Grant and Charlie Hunnam, ET Canada’s Sangita Patel wanted to know their take on the recent bombshell from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Plus, Grant and Hunnam share what audiences can expect from their thrilling new film.