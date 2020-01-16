Governors Ball 2020 Lineup Revealed

Governors Ball 2020 Lineup Revealed Musical acts includes Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and Vampire Weekend.

Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and Solange are also scheduled to perform at the annual festival.

Tickets can be found on GovBall.com starting January 17 at 12 p.m.

EST.

Just like past years, Governers Ball will be held at Randall's Island Park in New York City.

It will run from June 5 - June 7.

This year, Governers Ball has issued an age requirement for minors.

They must be accompanied by someone 21 or over.