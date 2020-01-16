Governors Ball 2020 Lineup Revealed
Governors Ball 2020
Lineup Revealed Musical acts includes Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and
Vampire Weekend.
Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and Solange are also scheduled to perform at
the annual festival.
Tickets can be found on GovBall.com starting January 17 at 12 p.m.
EST.
Just like past years,
Governers Ball will be held
at Randall's Island Park
in New York City.
It will run from
June 5 - June 7.
This year, Governers Ball has issued an age requirement for minors.
They must be accompanied
by someone 21 or over.