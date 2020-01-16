Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘The Good Place’, ‘Superstore’ 2020 Previews

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
‘The Good Place’, ‘Superstore’ 2020 Previews

‘The Good Place’, ‘Superstore’ 2020 Previews

ET Canada’s Keshia Chante gets all the tea from “The Good Place” co-stars William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto about what audiences can expect from the show’s series finale.

Plus, “Superstore” stars Lauren Ash and Ben Feldman open up about upcoming season of their hit comedy show.

Catch new episodes of “Superstore” Thursdays at 8 p.m.

ET/PT followed by “The Good Place” at 8:30 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

slimssosa

sierra can someone try to get this video to work plssssssss ‘The Good Place’, ‘Superstore’ 2020 Previews |… https://t.co/pdLCbvydSy 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.