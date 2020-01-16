‘The Good Place’, ‘Superstore’ 2020 Previews

ET Canada’s Keshia Chante gets all the tea from “The Good Place” co-stars William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto about what audiences can expect from the show’s series finale.

Plus, “Superstore” stars Lauren Ash and Ben Feldman open up about upcoming season of their hit comedy show.

Catch new episodes of “Superstore” Thursdays at 8 p.m.

ET/PT followed by “The Good Place” at 8:30 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.