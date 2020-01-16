Global  

Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman for 'Sexual Servitude' After North Carolina Deputy Hit by SUV

Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman for 'Sexual Servitude' After North Carolina Deputy Hit by SUV

A North Carolina man faces new charges of kidnapping and forcible sex offense after deputies responded to a report of a woman being "attacked," according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
North Carolina man held woman in 'sexual servitude' for 5 years, sheriff says

A man is accused of keeping a woman "in sexual servitude" for five years, authorities in North...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



North Carolina Man Accused Human Trafficking, Holding Person in Sexual Servitude [Video]North Carolina Man Accused Human Trafficking, Holding Person in Sexual Servitude

An Asheboro man was arrested after he was accused of forcing a person into sexual servitude, according to the Randolph County Sheriffs Office.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 02:42Published

Man Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Sexually Assault Woman At Art Gallery [Video]Man Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Sexually Assault Woman At Art Gallery

Jose Antonio Figueroa faces multiple charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, and petty theft.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:38Published

