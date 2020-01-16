Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman for 'Sexual Servitude' After North Carolina Deputy Hit by SUV
|
Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman for 'Sexual Servitude' After North Carolina Deputy Hit by SUV
A North Carolina man faces new charges of kidnapping and forcible sex offense after deputies responded to a report of a woman being "attacked," according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|A man is accused of keeping a woman "in sexual servitude" for five years, authorities in North...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources