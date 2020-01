Harford County rescue saving dogs from earthquakes

WHEN THEY ARRIVE NEXT MONTH.2:1━ 14 HEATHER LAFLEUR,PRESIDENT, THE HERO RESCUE inthe face natural disaster alot of times you feel helplessPUERTO RICO MAY BE FAR INDISTANCE, BUT IT'S NOT FARFROM MIND FOR HEATHER LAFLEUR2:1━ 19 HEATHER and being apart of this organization hasempowered us to just provide alittle piece of comfortWEDNESDAY, A 5.2 MAGNITUDEEARTHQUAKE SHOOK THE ISLANDAND ACCORDING TO THE USGEOLOGICAL SURVEY, IT WAS ONEOF MORE THAN 12 HUNDREDEARTHQUAKES THERE IN JUSTTHREE WEEKS.

AT LEAST ONEPERSON HAS DIED, MORE INJUREDAND THOUSANDS HAVE SOUGHTSHELTER.

LAFLEUR WANTED TOHELP, HOWEVER SHE COULD.

HERHARFORD COUNTY NONPROFIT THEHERO RESCUE SAVES DOGS AT HIGHRISK OF EUTHANASIA,SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHCAROLINA, WHERE PRIMROSE ANDPEPPERMINT PATTY ARE FROM1:5━ 2:02 HEATHER northcarolina is the third higheststate for euthanaisa.

BUT NOWHER FOCUS IS SHIFTING, TO SAVESOME OF THE DOGS FROM THEDEVASTATING EFFECTS OFCONSTANT EARTHQUAKES.

4:2━ 34HEATHER it's really importantto speak up for the dogs thatdon't have voicse and justprovide a little piece ofcomfort to a communtiy that'sgoing through one of the mostunimaginable situations SHEPLANS TO FLY AT LEAST 10PUPPIES FROM OVERCROWDEDSHELTERS THERE... AND ISLOOKING FOR DONATIONS, ANDMORE FOSTERS LIKE KELLY ROSE.7:3━ 40 KELLY ROSE, FOSTER,THE HERO RESCUE it's sorewarding.

It's not easy,everybody says oh how do youlet them go?

I've never met afamily i didn't love that ididn't want to bless with apuppy THEY EXPECT THE FIRSTGROUP TO ARRIVE IN TWOWEEKS.... SOME OF THE PUPSHAVE LEG MALFORMATIONS,POSSIBLY DUE TO BEING TRAPPEDIN WRECKAGE.

THEY HOPE TO SHOWTHEM ALL THE LOVE THEYDESERVE, FIND THEM FOREVERHOMES... AND BE THAT HERO.8:0━ 13 KELLY if 2 weeks Ican change their lives, it'san easy effort laughTHEY'RE COLLECTING DONATIONSFOR TRANSPORTATION, VETVISITS, VACCINATIONS AND FOOD.THEY ALSO HAVE AN AMAZON WISHLIST.

WE HAVE MORE INFORMATIONABOUT HOW TO GET INVOLVED ONOUR WEBSITE, WMA━2 NEWS DOTCOM.MEANWHILE━ PUERTO RICOCONTINUES TO RECOVER FROHURRICANES IRMA AND MARIA.

ANDNOW MORE THAN EIGHT BILLIONDOLLARS IN FEDERAL AID ISHEADED TO THE ISLAND━ TWOYEARS LATER.

THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION IS LIFTING AHOLD ON THE FUNDS━ WHICHWERE APPROVED BY CONGRESS.

THEADMINISTRATION SAYS THE AIDWAS HELD IN ORDER TO ENSURETHAT THE MONEY WOULD BE SPENTPROPERLY.

LAWMAKERS AND PUERTORICO OFFICIALS HAVE BEENDISMAYED OVER THE FUNDINGDELAY.

SOME ACCUSE TRUMP OFSEEMING TO FORGET THAT PUERRICANS ARE AMERICAN CITIZ