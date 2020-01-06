An Update On The Lori Loughlin Case

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were previously charged in connection with a college bribe scandal.



Recent related videos from verified sources Lori Loughlin Accused of Withholding Evidence in College Bribe Case Lori Loughlin Accused of Withholding Evidence in College Bribe Case The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were previously charged in connection with a college bribe scandal. They are.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59Published 10 hours ago WBZ News Update For January 6 Weekend Warmup; Serious Crash In Woburn; Loughlin Hires Prison Consultant; Fall River Mayor Inauguration Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:11Published 1 week ago