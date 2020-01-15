Global  

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Movie - Premiere Sizzle

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Movie - Premiere Sizzle The Bad Boys take Hollywood.

Check out our Premiere and see #BadBoysForLife, in theaters tonight!

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Directed by: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Written by: Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer Will Smith Doug Belgrad Executive Producers: Barry Waldman Chad Oman Mike Stenson James Lassiter Cast: Will Smith Martin Lawrence Vanessa Hudgens Alexander Ludwig Charles Melton Paola Nunez Kate Del Castillo Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano #BadBoys #WillSmith #MartinLawrence #VanessaHudgens #AlexanderLudwig #CharlesMelton #PaolaNunez #NickyJam #JoePantoliano #KingBach #BadBoysForLife #BadBoysSequel
Could There Be a 'Bad Boys' Spin-off With Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton & Alexander Ludwig?

Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig pose for a selfie at the premiere of their new...
Just Jared Jr - Published


MohmmeabA

mohmmeab almalki RT @muvicinemas: Congrats to all winners to attend the movie premiere of Bad Boys for life and best of luck to people who could not make it… 10 minutes ago

MoviesVOD

Movies & VOD BAD BOYS FOR LIFE - Premiere Sizzle https://t.co/G1rwkAbcxG #Movie #Trailer #Video #Film #SonyPictures 10 minutes ago

plazaindonesia

plazaindonesia Plaza Indonesia is proud to be the official venue of Bad Boys for Life Movie Premiere, the third installment of Bad… https://t.co/f5Am13gb1M 8 hours ago

Bearanowski

Taylor Bearanowski Haven’t been this pumped for a movie premiere in a long time. Can’t wait for Bad Boys for Life tonight. https://t.co/yCxcPGAI6i 10 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Vanessa Hudgens Shines on the Red Carpet at ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Premiere After Austin Butler Split https://t.co/IscJou3n64 22 hours ago

ClovesD

Chiante At the Bad Boys For Life Movie Premiere at the Long Beach Town Center, just waiting on my free tickets and comp con… https://t.co/hOcjhHZ3lQ 22 hours ago

mayacinemas

Maya Cinemas The bad boys were out for the #BadBoysForLife premiere! Don't miss this action packed return to the classic franch… https://t.co/kHDkKmzDOA 23 hours ago

MissFerrySwag

Farida Naguib 🇪🇬 @Tip with the wifey @TinyMajorMama at the premiere of "Bad Boys For Life" movie! 🖤 https://t.co/ZmOrDtafG2 1 day ago


Movie Minute: Dolittle, Bad Boys for Life and More... [Video]Movie Minute: Dolittle, Bad Boys for Life and More...

The movies hitting theaters and available to stream starting January 17th.

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:31Published

Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Juror in Weinstein Trial, 'Dolittle' Set to Beat 'Bad Boys For Life' at Box Office & More | THR News [Video]Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Juror in Weinstein Trial, 'Dolittle' Set to Beat 'Bad Boys For Life' at Box Office & More | THR News

We love RDJ 3000, but critics are tearing his new movie 'Dolittle' a part. So, how will it do at the box office against 'Bad Boys For Life?' And the jurors have been selected for Harvey Weinstein's..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:17Published

