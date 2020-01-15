Global  

Comcast to Hatch Peacock Streaming Service

Comcast announced more details about its upcoming service Peacock at a special investor presentation Thursday.
Comcast's Peacock streaming service to offer free and $5- or $10-a-month options

Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal's new Peacock service, its belated entry into the streaming video...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


NBCUniversal Launching Peacock Streaming Service July 15

NBCUniversal has unveiled Peacock, a multi-tiered, free premium streaming service, according to...
WebProNews - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersReuters IndiaNYTimes.com



Comcast is getting ready to hatch @peacockTV and revealed new details about the streaming service on Thursday.


NBC to Unveil Its Streaming Service Peacock [Video]NBC to Unveil Its Streaming Service Peacock

NBC is unveiling its streaming service Peacock that is set to officially roll out in April.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published

NBC Is 'Hatching' A Plan To Compete In The Streaming Wars [Video]NBC Is 'Hatching' A Plan To Compete In The Streaming Wars

NBCUniversal and Comcast will unveil more details about their upcoming streaming platform, Peacock, on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

