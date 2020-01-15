Comcast to Hatch Peacock Streaming Service

Comcast announced more details about its upcoming service Peacock at a special investor presentation Thursday.

NBCUniversal has unveiled Peacock, a multi-tiered, free premium streaming service, according to...

Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal's new Peacock service, its belated entry into the streaming video...

Cheddar🧀 Comcast is getting ready to hatch @peacockTV and revealed new details about the streaming service on Thursday. https://t.co/W1VLU98tXW 56 minutes ago