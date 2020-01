Financial Focus: Stock update, China trade deal, saving on gifts 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:11s - Published Financial Focus: Stock update, China trade deal, saving on gifts Financial Focus: Stock update for the day, world impact from new China trade deal, and saving on gifts with a 'gift closet.' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Financial Focus: Stock update, China trade deal, saving on gifts DOW IS UP 267 POINTS...NASDAQ IS UP 98 POINTS...S-P500 IS UP 28 POINTS...AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD IS UP 2 PERCENT CAESARS ISUP 1 PERCENT MGM IS UP 3PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS IS UP BY POINT4 PERCENT.WYNN IS 1 PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS IS UP 3PERCENTIN TONIGHT'S..."FINANCIAL FOCUS"...NOT ONLY IS THE MARKET HERE....DOING WELL...STOCK MARKETS AROUND THEWORLD.....ARE PUSHING NEW HIGHS.....AFTER PHASE ONE OF THE U-SCHINA TRADE DEAL.....WAS SIGNED.AN INDEX OF WORLD STOCKS CLOSEDAT A RECORD LEVEL AFTER THECLOSE OF MARKETS IN ASIA.UNDER THE DEAL, CHINA PROMISESTO BOOST PURCHASES OF AMERICANGOODS AND SERVICES BY 2-HUNDREDBILLION DOLLARS OVER TWO YEARS.IF YOU'VE EVER HAD TO RUN OUTTO BUY.....A LAST MINUTE GIFT....YOU MAY BE SPENDING MOREMONEY.....THAN YOU HAVE TO.MANDY GAITHER SHOWS YOU WHAT TOCREATE...SO YOU HAVE A PRESENT FOR EVERYOCCASSION.FROM TEACHER APPRECIATION GIFTS-- TO PRESENTS FOR A PARTY --WE'VE ALL RUSHED OUT LASTMINUTE TO GRAB SOMETHING TOGIVE.BUT THE COUPONING SITESOUTHERN- SAVERS-DOT-COM SAYSCREATING A GIFT CLOSET WILLSTOP THAT -- AND START SAVINGYOU MONEY.HERE'S HOW IT WORKS -- THINKABOUT THE OCCASIONS IN WHICHYOU TYPICALLY NEED GIFTS --THEN -- STOCK UP DURING SALES-- OR A CLEARANCE.FOR INSTANCE -- THANK YOUPRESENTS FOR TEACHERS -- IFTHERE'S A DEAL ON GIFT CARDS --COFFEE OR OTHER SMALL ITEMS --THINK ABOUT BUYING THEM -- ANDSETTING THEM ASIDE FOR THE ENDOF THE YEAR -- DO THE SAME FORBIRTHDAY PARTIES -- WHEN YOUFIND A TOY ON SALE -- AND THINKIT COULD MAKE A GREAT PRESENT-- GO AHEAD AND GET IT.SOUTHERN SAVERS SAYS JANUARY ISA GREAT TIME TO FIND DEALS ONTOYS -- YOU CAN ALSO STOCK UPON GIFTS FOR -- GRADUATION --HOUSEWARMING -- BABY SHOWERS --AND PRESENTS FOR YOUR OWNCHILDREN.THE WEBSITE SAYS BUYING NOW --WILL HELP YOU SAVE LATER.FOR TODAY'S CONSUMER WATCH, I'MMANDY GAITHER.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS....





