US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

The Government Accountability Office says the government broke the law in withholding aid to Ukraine.View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial opens as watchdog faults White House on Ukraine

The Senate impeachment trial on whether to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office formally...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Zee News•France 24


White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid, congressional agency says

The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca•Sydney Morning Herald•The Age•CBS News•Al Jazeera



Acheyltus

Acheyltus RT @ChrisLu44: GOP defense: Impeachment articles don't allege a law that Trump broke Government's main watchdog agency: Trump broke the la… 7 minutes ago

tRUMP4nthng

Donna Jones RT @A4Ny14: Confirmation by the Federal Government the #IMPOTUS broke the law plain & simple. Trump willfully and purposefully broke the la… 8 minutes ago

epbusiness

EP Business Journal RT @RepSylviaGarcia: The GAO makes it clear that Trump broke the law. Republicans in the Senate have no excuse. They must hold a fair tria… 12 minutes ago

FrankVink

Frank Vink US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins https://t.co/wC1eQfzXXn 22 minutes ago

enja1949

Enja,#FBR #ConvictRemoveTrump RT @SenatorBennet: The nonpartisan, independent Government Accountability Office just confirmed the Trump Administration broke the law when… 41 minutes ago

drew_xray

Drew Xray RT @RepLloydDoggett: Determination straight from govt’s independent, non-partisan agency: President Trump violated federal law. Further dem… 49 minutes ago

Tweetychitchat

meeling wee RT @AKarlamangla: ‘The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that reports to Congress, found the Trump administration viol… 49 minutes ago

milehiguy48

David Colvin RT @mog7546: #Trump HOLD on Ukraine aid VIOLATED FEDERAL LAW The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that reports to Co… 52 minutes ago


'Trump is guilty': Protestors swarm Senate house as Trump impeachment trial begins [Video]'Trump is guilty': Protestors swarm Senate house as Trump impeachment trial begins

Protestors swarm the Senate house in Washington DC on Thursday (January 16) as President Trump's impeachment trial begins, carrying massive signs that say "Trump is guilty." Footage is via Kymm..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:28Published

White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog [Video]White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid: watchdog

The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said on Thursday. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:18Published

