Watch: Coast guards from India & Japan display their might at 'Sahyog-Kaijin'

Watch: Coast guards from India & Japan display their might at 'Sahyog-Kaijin'

Watch: Coast guards from India & Japan display their might at 'Sahyog-Kaijin'

Coast Guards from India and Japan participated in the 'Sahyog-Kaijin' off the Chennai coast.

One ship of the Japanese Coast Guard and four ships and an aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard took part in the exercise.
