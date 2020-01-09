Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

San Diego man describes desperation family in Puerto Rico faces

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
San Diego man describes desperation family in Puerto Rico facesSan Diego man describes desperation family in Puerto Rico faces
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Earthquakes aftermath in Puerto Rico bring back memories for Fort Wayne man [Video]Earthquakes aftermath in Puerto Rico bring back memories for Fort Wayne man

A Fort Wayne man helped out two years ago when Hurricane Maria hit connecting his family to a woman who just experienced the hurricane and the earthquakes.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake [Video]Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake

Officials are working to restore power to more than half a million Puerto Rican homes following a violent earthquake this week.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.