Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:29s
Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News

With still no conclusive date in sight for the execution of the Nirbhaya convicts, the mother of the victim Asha Devi expressed her frustration at the system dragging its feet on the matter and politicians delaying the execution for their gains.

In the latest, the President dismissed the mercy plea of the convict Mukesh Singh clearing the way for the execution of the convicts but possibly not on January 22nd.
