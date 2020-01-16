Global  

Watch: Piyush Goyal clarifies ‘Amazon not doing India a favour’ remark

Watch: Piyush Goyal clarifies ‘Amazon not doing India a favour’ remark

Watch: Piyush Goyal clarifies ‘Amazon not doing India a favour’ remark

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has clarified on his statement targeting Amazon saying that his remark needs to be seen in context.
Amazon not doing 'a great favour' by investing $1 billion in India: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that Amazon Inc. is not doing 'a great...
Goyal asks if Amazon's huge losses stem from predatory pricing

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal not only ticked off Amazon and...
