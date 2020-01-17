Solskjaer hails United front three 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:01s - Published Solskjaer hails United front three Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is a lot more to come from his front three of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this