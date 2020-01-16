Global  

Cate Blanchett to head up Venice Film Festival jury

Cate Blanchett has been appointed president of the 2020 Venice International Film Festival jury.
Cate Blanchett Named Venice Film Festival Jury President

Cate Blanchett Named Venice Film Festival Jury PresidentThe decision was made by the board of directors of the Biennale di Venezia chaired by Paolo Baratta....
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •The Wrap



