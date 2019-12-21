Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row

Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row

Actor Laurence Fox clashes with an audience member over whether the press' treatment of the Duchess of Sussex is racist.

Mr Fox said the UK was the most 'tolerant, lovely country in Europe'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Laurence Fox's Question Time clash over Meghan

It followed a question on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back from royal life.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row [Video]Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row

Laurence Fox Clashes With Question Time Audience Over Meghan Markle Racism Row

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada [Video]Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie are spending "private family time" in Canada, according to a statement provided to Insider from a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.