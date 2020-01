Bhim Army Chief back at Jama Masjid again, reads Preamble to the Constitution | Oneindia

BHIM ARMY CHIEF CHANDRASHEKHAR AZAD WAS ARRESTED ON DECEMBER 21 AFTER A PROTEST AT JAMA MASJID AGAINST THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT AND TODAY HE RETURNED TO JAMA MASJID YET AGAIN BEFORE THE FRIDAY PRAYERS AND STAGED A SIMILAR PROTEST, JUST A FEW HOURS BEFORE THE DEADLINE TO LEAVE DELHI.

STANDING ON THE STEPS OF THE MOSQUE WITH PROTESTERS, HE READ OUT THE PREAMBLE TO THE CONSTITUTION.

HUNDREDS OF SUPPORTERS JOINED BHIM ARMY CHIEF TODAY, HOLDING POSTERS AGAINST THE ACT.

DETERMINED TO FIGHT AGAINST THE CONTROVERSIAL LAW THAT HE TERMED THE BLACK LAW, AZAD SAID THAT HE WOULD CONTINUE HIS FIGHT AGAINST THE CAA AND WILL MAKE AN APPEAL TO THE DELHI COURT TO ALLOW HIM TO VISIT SHAHEEN BAGH.