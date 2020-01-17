Global  

Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain

Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain

Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new full-time captain just six months after his £80million move from Leicester.

Maguire will take the armband from Ashley Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan pending a medical on Friday.
