Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on Feb 1st 6am | Oneindia News

ENDING SUSPENSE OVER THE EXECUTION OF THE 4 CONVICTS OF THE NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CASE, FINALLY A NEW DATE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED.

DELHI'S PATIALA HOUSE COURT HAS ISSUED A FRESH DEATH WARRANT AGAINST THE 4 RAPE ACCUSED.

NOW THE 4 CONVICTS WILL BE HANGED ON FEB 1ST, 2020 AT 6 AM IN THE MORNING.

EARLIER THE COURT HAD ISSUED THE HANGING TO TAKE PLACE ON JAN 22ND BUT THE SAME WAS CHALLENGED AS A MERCY PLEA OF ONE OF THE CONVICTS WAS STILL PENDING.