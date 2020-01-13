Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

11 U.S. Troops Treated For Concussions After Iran Missile Attack

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
11 U.S. Troops Treated For Concussions After Iran Missile Attack

11 U.S. Troops Treated For Concussions After Iran Missile Attack

American soldiers reportedly developed symptoms days after the Jan.

8 missile strikes on two air bases in Iraq.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eleven U.S. troops injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq: U.S. military

Eleven U.S. troops were treated for concussion symptoms as a result of the Jan. 8 Iranian missile...
Reuters - Published

Eleven U.S. troops injured in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq

The United States treated 11 of its troops for symptoms of concussion after an Iranian missile attack...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewJerusalem77

ladyinwaiting2012 Hmmm... Eleven American troops were treated for concussions after Iranian missiles struck two Iraqi bases where the… https://t.co/xuDAwxAC4b 3 minutes ago

marybebest

⚖️marybebest⚖️ RT @SadieTNResist: A spokesman for CENTCOM said after the Iranian missle strikes several U.S.troops were treated for concussion symptoms. T… 5 minutes ago

Celestebyrne3

Celestebyrne RT @nytimes: Eleven American troops were treated for concussions after Iranian missiles struck two Iraqi bases where the servicemembers wer… 5 minutes ago

nwobichristiano

Christian .O. Nwobi RT @nytimesworld: President Trump said no Americans were hurt in the Iranian strike on bases in Iraq last week. The military contradicted t… 13 minutes ago

TheWeek

The Week The military reportedly confirmed Thursday that 11 Americans were treated for concussions after Iran struck two Ira… https://t.co/LBEfSzscWr 22 minutes ago

SwampOverTrump

🆘 EndCitizensUnited 🆘 RT @rxjef77: 11 U.S. troops were injured in Iranian missile attack: Several U.S. service members were treated for concussions after Iran la… 29 minutes ago

Christianeffren

Effren Christian 11 American troops were treated for concussions after Iranian missiles struck two Iraqi bases where the servicememb… https://t.co/w1Pi7iiq6n 43 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack [Video]How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base [Video]Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base

Reuters video footage shows the damage inside Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, the site of last week's Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces. No Americans were reported harmed in the strikes.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.