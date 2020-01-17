Scandals Throw Sanders Off Game

Bernie Sanders is dominating the 2020 Presidential campaign.

He's polling well.

He's raising more money than any other candidate.

Now, he's being hit with scandals that could derail his momentum.

Sanders was called out for using a script in early states to attack Elizabeth Warren.

He categorically denied the accusation and lashed out at the media for even asking him about it.

Then he backtracked and admitted that the media was right and his followers are using a script to attack Warren.

He dodged questions about whether he lied.

Then, he allegedly told Warren he didn't think a woman could win the presidency in 2020.

On top of that, he accused Warren of lying when she revealed his comments.

To make matters worse, one of his senior advisors was caught on camera praising gulags and calling for violence.

The advisor, Kyle Jurek, has a history of violent behavior.

He was arrested for drunk driving, drug use, and lewd conduct.