State of emergency declared in St. John's as dangerous blizzard wallops the province

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:24s
State of emergency declared in St. John's as dangerous blizzard wallops the provinceWith meteorologist Chris Murphy
willow_catelyn

Willow Catelyn Maclay Regarding work and contact. If I'm difficult to reach over the next few days it is due to the blizzard in St. John'… https://t.co/09VyD5Ymit 19 seconds ago

BramptonWatch

Jon M. RT @CBCTheNational: The City of St. John's has declared a state of emergency as a massive storm system moves through the eastern part of Ne… 2 minutes ago

Luminya1

Luminya RT @weathernetwork: ⚡️ The Mayor of St. John's declared a state of emergency as dangerous blizzard conditions lash Newfoundland. The provin… 2 minutes ago

CBCTheNational

CBC News: The National The City of St. John's has declared a state of emergency as a massive storm system moves through the eastern part o… https://t.co/QKurSan0Jz 2 minutes ago

DaveMunrosCat

Dave M RT @MurphTWN: With the State of Emergency declared in St. John's, staying off the roads is urgently recommended. This is going to be a car… 3 minutes ago

KjRobert13

Psychic Kj Robert The City of St. John's has declared a state of emergency. All business are ordered closed. All vehicles are ordered… https://t.co/e0M3Xhyxub 5 minutes ago

ValMackinnon

Nana 🐝 RT @nredmond: A state of emergency has been declared in St. John’s by the Mayor who has ordered all businesses to close and all vehicles to… 5 minutes ago

aubrey_harris

Aubrey Harris RT @AndersenAngus: City of St. John’s Declares State of Emergency As of 11 a.m. Friday morning, January 17, the City of St. John’s has dec… 5 minutes ago

