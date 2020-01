23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for January 17

PERSON WITH MAJOR INJURIES.OFFICIALS NOW RELEASING ADESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECTVEHICLE.AND A LOCAL GROCERY STORE IS SETTO CLOSE ITS DOORS FORGOOD TODAY.WHY THE COMPANY DECIDED TO SHUTDOWN THELOCATION.A HEALTHCARE COMPANY PLEDESMILLIONS TO COMBAT THEHOMELESS CRISIS IN CALIFORNIA.THE DETAILS... COMING UP.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS ATSIX A-M..

COLDAIR CONTINUES TO FILL IN BEHINDTHE COLD FRONT, SO WE'LL BEBELOWAVERAGE TODAY WITH A RETURN TOPARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND THENMOSTLY SUNNY CONDITIONS THISAFTERNOON.

EXPECT ICYMOUNTAIN ROADS AND SOME FOGDEVELOPMENT THIS MORNINGBEFORE WE THEN ENJOY THE GOODAIR QUALITY TODAY.

THERE ARENO RESTRICTIONS BUT WOOD BURNINGIS DISCOURAGED.

ASFOR TEMPERATURES, EXPECT A HIGHOF 54 INBAKERSFIELD, 49 IN LAKEISABELLA, 45 IN FRAZIER PARK AND43 INTEHACHAPI.

ANOTHER HARD FREEZEIN THE MOUNTAINSTONIGHT WILL LEAD TO BLACK ICEON THE ROADS TOMORROWMORNING AND THE VALLEY HAS THELIKELIHOOD TO WAKE UP TO FOGTOMORROW MORNING TOO.CALLING CALIFORNIA'S HOMELESSCRISIS A PUBLIC HEALTHISSUE, HOSPITAL GIANT KAISERPERMANENTE HAS PLEDGED $25MILLION TO A NEW STATE FUNDAIMED AT GETTING PEOPLE OFF THESTREETS.GOV.

GAVIN NEWSOM SIGNED ANEXECUTIVE ORDER LASTWEEK CREATING WHAT HE PROPOSESTO BE A $750 MILLIONFUND THAT PROVIDERS COULD USE TOPAY RENTS, SUBSIDIZEAFFORDABLE HOUSING OR HELP BOARDAND CARE HOMES.KAISER SAID SAFE AND STABLEHOUSING IS KEY TO A PERSON'SPHYSICAL, MENTAL AND SOCIALHEALTH.AND THAT KAISER'S DONATION ISONE OF THE FIRST OFITS KIND FROM THE PRIVATESECTOR.BACK HERE AT HOME --- THEBAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FORANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON AMAJOR INJURY HIT & RUN CARCRASH.ON DECEMBER 6TH -- A MAN WASSTANDING OUTSIDE OF HISPARKED CAR ON SHANNON DRIVE NEARGOLDEN VALLEY HIGHSCHOOL WHEN HE WAS STRUCK BY APASSING VEHICLE.THE DRIVER OF THAT CARIMMEDIATELY FLED AFTER THEINCIDENT.THE VICTIM SUFFERED MAJORINJURIES.THE FOLLOWING IMAGES SHOW THEPOSSIBLE SUSPECT VEHICLEAS IT FLED THE SCENE.IT IS DESCRIBED AS A 2-THOUSANDTO 2-THOUSAND SIX WHITECHEVROLET SUBURBAN OR G- M-CYUKON WITH BLACK TRIM ONSIDES.ANYONE WITH INFORMATIONREGARDING THIS CASE CAN CALLB-P-D 327-7111.B-P-D IS ALSO TRYING TO IDENTIFYSUSPECTSINVOLVED IN A STORAGE UNITBURGLARY.

IT HAPPENED AT ASTORAGE FACILITY ON PATTON WAYNEAR HAGEMANON NOVEMBER 27TH.THE SUSPECTS WERE DRIVING A 2008WHITE CHEVY SILVERADO PICKUP.WE HAVE FULL DESCRIPTIONS OFBOTH SUSPECTS ON OUR WEBSITERIGHT NOW AT TURNTO23 DOT COM.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ONWHO THEY ARE --- YOU CAN CALL B-P-D AT THAT SAME NUMBER ----327- 7111.ONE OF THREE FOOD MAXXSUPERMARKETS IN BAKERSFIELD ISSHUTTING IT'S DOORS TODAY..OFFICIALS CONFIRMED THE CLOSUREWITH 23ABC EARLIERTHIS WEEK --- CITING UNDERPERFORMANCE AT THE STORE.A COMPANY SPOKESPERSON SAID THATALL FOODMAXXWORKERS AT THE STORE HAVE BEENPLACED IN POSITIONS ATOTHER LOCATIONS.ACCORDING TO THE COMPANY'SWEBSITE --- THE FIRST FOODMAXXOPENED IN BAKERSFIELD IN 19-86.IN OCTOBER -- THE U-S AIR FORCETHUNDERBIRDSWILL PERFORM AT THE AEROSPACEVALLEY AIR SHOW AT EDWARDS AIRFORCE BASE.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO GOT ALOOK AT WHAT IT TAKES TO BE ONTHE SQUADRON.LL INTRO:IT'S BEEN A DECADE SINCE THE AIRFORCE THUNDERBIRDSPAID A VISIT TO EDWARDS AIRWE CAUGHT UP WITH THUNDERBIRDPILOT 8 AND HETOLD US WHAT IT TAKES TO GETINTO THIS COCKPIT.SCRIPT:NAT OF AIRPLANEMAJ.

JASON MARKZON/AIR FORCETHUNDERBIRDPILOT 8: "TO BE ON THE TEAM ITSJUST A COMPLETE HONOR, BEING INTHIS POSITION AND TALK TO KIDSABOUT WHAT WE DO AND BRIDGETHE GAP BETWEEN MILITARY ANDCIVILIAN WORLD ISREALLY THE GOAL"NOW ON HIS SECOND SEASON WITHTHE AIRFORCETHUNDERBIRDS, JASON IS THEADVANCED PILOT AND NARRATORFOR THE SQUADRON..

SITTING INJET NUMBER 8."OUR MISSION IS TO RECRUIT,RETAIN, AND INSPIRE..

WE GOAROUND THE COUNTRY..UPWAR DS OF30-60 AIRSHOWS AYEAR"ONE OF THOSE BEING THE AEROSPACEVALLEY AIR SHOW..COMING BACK TO EDWARDS AIR FORCEBASE AFTER AN 11 YEARHIATUS."WHATS UNIQUE ABOUT EDWARDS ISTHEYRE IN A RESTRICTED AIRSPACE SO THEY CONTROL THEIR OWNAIRSPACE WHICH IS WAYDIFFERENT THAN ANYONE OTHERAIRPORT I'VE BEEN TOO"AND WITH OVER 2,000 FLIGHT HOURSUNDER HIS WINGS, HE'S NOTAFRAID TO GIVE A GOOD SHOW."IF I'M FLYING THE JET I LOVEVERTICAL ROLLS BUT AS ASPECTATOR WATCHING THE DIAMONDROLL, WHERE ALL THEPLANES ARE ON TOP OF EACHOTHER"JASON IS A GRADUATE OF ARIZONASTATE UNIVERSITY ANDSAYS THE FLIGHT ROUTE TO THISPOSITION WASN'T ALWAYS CLEARSKIES."TYPICALLY IN ROTC YOU FIND OUTIF YOURE GOING TO BE APILOT IN YOUR JUNIOR YEAR AND IFOUND OUT I WASN'T GOING TOBE A PILOT IN MY JUNIOR YEAR SOI LOOKED FOR WAYS THAT ICOULD BE A PILOT ON ACTIVE DUTY"JASON SERVED ON THE 13TH FIGHTERSQUADRON IN JAPAN - AND HEHOPES TO CONTINUE SPREADING HISWINGS AS A PILOTON THE AIR FORCE THUNDERBIRDS.LL TAG:THE AEROSPACE VALLEY AIR SHOWWILL TAKE PLACE IN OCTOBER ANDIT WILL BE YOUR CHANCE TO SEETHE THUNDERBIRDSRIGHT HERE.AT EDWARDS AIRFORCE BASE, I'MDANIELA GARRIDO, 23 ABCNEWS CONNECTING YOU.CALLING ALL BACHELOR FANS -- ANDANYONE LOOKING FORROMANCE --'THE BACHELOR LIVE' ON STAGE ISCOMING TO THE MECHANICS BANKTHEATER ON FEBRUARY 17TH...THE SHOW FITS AN ENTIRE SEASONOF DRAMA INTO ONEEVENING, GIVING THE AUDIENCE THEOPPORTUNITY TO FIND LOVERIGHT HERE IN BAKERSFIELD....EVEN COMPLETE WITH ROSECEREMONIES.IF YOU WANT TO BE PART OF THELIVE STAGE SHOW AS EITHER THEBACHELOR OR ONE OF THE LADIESVYING FOR A ROSE, WE HAVEA LINK AVAILABLE AT OUR WEBSITE-- TURN TO 23 DOT COM -- WHEREYOU CAN APPLY.THERE ARE ALSO TICKETS AVAILABLEIF YOU WANT TO JUSTWATCH THE EVENT AS WELL.AAAAND... WE'RE GIVING AWAYTICKETS TO THE SHOW ALLMORNING!

AMERICAN ROCK BAND MATCHBOX TWENTY ---
KNOWN FOR HITS SUCH AS UNWELL, 3 A-M, AND LONG DAY ---
WILL BE COMING TO BAKERSFIELD THIS YEAR AS PART OF A MORE THAN 50-STOP TOUR.
THE BAND'S 20-20 TOUR WILL BE MAKING A STOP HERE IN BAKERSFIELD ON SEPTEMBER 27TH AT THE MECHANICS BANK ARENA.
TICKETS GO ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC TODAY AT NOON.