Kartik Aaryan’s crush at Sara Ali Khan and Valentine’s Day plan | Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan’s crush at Sara Ali Khan and Valentine’s Day plan | Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan’s crush at Sara Ali Khan and Valentine’s Day plan | Love Aaj Kal 2

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan opened up about their experience of working with Imtiaz Ali.

Sara and Kartik were speaking at the trailer launch event of their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2.
Kartik Aaryan: Sara & I will watch 'Love Aaj Kal' on Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aryan has declared he will watch his next release "Love Aaj Kal"...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeDNA


Love Aaj Kal Trailer: How will Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's love story unfold in Imtiaz Ali's world?

Ever since Imtiaz Ali has signed Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan for his rom-com, fans have been...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeDNA



KartikAaryanHQ

TeamKartikAaryan RT @bollybubble: #KartikAaryan finally reveals even he had a crush on #SaraAliKhan ever since she appeared on ‘#KoffeeWithKaran@TheAarya… 2 hours ago

aju_agranayak

Aju Agranayak RT @Koimoi: Kartik Aaryan On Sara Ali Khan: “When She Said On National TV She Has A Crush On Me, I Got A Crush On Her” @TheAaryanKartik #S… 2 hours ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Kartik Aaryan On Sara Ali Khan: “When She Said On National TV She Has A Crush On Me, I Got A Crush On Her”… https://t.co/qWvReESmjO 2 hours ago

poojasingh5454

pooja singh KartikAaryan finally reveals even he had a crush on #SaraAliKhan ever since she appeared on ‘#KoffeeWithKaran’… https://t.co/avpJR1m9Bh 3 hours ago

bollybubble

Bollywood Bubble #KartikAaryan finally reveals even he had a crush on #SaraAliKhan ever since she appeared on ‘#KoffeeWithKaran’… https://t.co/UePBmJ9qJJ 3 hours ago

RahulBirla045

Rahul Birla RT @news18dotcom: Kartik Aaryan revealed he has had a crush on Sara ever since she confessed her feelings for him on Koffee With Karan. ht… 4 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Kartik Aaryan revealed he has had a crush on Sara ever since she confessed her feelings for him on Koffee With Kara… https://t.co/069yh1oVmL 4 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Kartik Aaryan blames Sara for putting him into an awkward situation! Read on. #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan… https://t.co/XspCLwCxAA 6 hours ago


Love Aaj Kal - Trailer Breakdown | Kartik, Sara, Randeep, Arushi | Imtiaz Ali [Video]Love Aaj Kal - Trailer Breakdown | Kartik, Sara, Randeep, Arushi | Imtiaz Ali

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published

Sara, Kartik's 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer out now [Video]Sara, Kartik's 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer out now

Actor Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer ' Love Aaj Kal' trailer is finally out now. The trailer potrays two stories set in different time zones.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published

